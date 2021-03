New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. He was administered Covaxin, India’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “”Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing an image of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine. Also Read - Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League Giants Play Out Two Goalless Draws in a Single Season For First Time in 99 Years

He also urged countrymen who are eligible to get the jab. "Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," he said.

News agency ANI has tweeted the video wherein Puducherry Sister P Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen administring Covaxin to the Prime Minister.

Watch it here: