Lucknow: A day after a video of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district jail inmates flashing country-made pistol inside the prison premises went viral, the state home department today clarified that the pistols are ‘made of clay’.

The weapons reportedly looked real in the video because one of the two inmates happened to be a ‘good painter’, read the report. Notably, action has been initiated against four officials in this regard, stated officials on Wednesday.

“Apart from this, all the food items, which are seen in the video, are regular items which are given to the inmates. None of the items were brought from outside or are objectionable,” the statement added. The police department said that the video of the inmates namely Amrish and Gaurav Pratap Singh was circulated on the social media on June 23.

Terming the entire sequence of events as “serious”, Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar said, “In the investigation, it was found that the incident was done in collusion with some jail officials to put pressure on the jail administration.” Meanwhile, AK Singh, Jail Superintendent on Wednesday said, “A report on the incident has been sent to higher officials, strict action will be taken within 1-2 days.”

“In this context, head jail warders Mata Prasad and Hemraj, jail warder Awadhesh Sahu and Saleem Khan have been found to be colluding with the inmates, and action is being initiated against them as per rules,” said an official. The Additional Director General also said that the video dates back to February, and inmates can be seen in winter clothing.

Inmates at the Unnao jail seen in a viral video brandishing weapons and drinking liquor at the jail. AK Singh, Jail Superintendent (Picture 4) says, "A report on the incident has been sent to higher officials, strict action will be taken within 1-2 days," (26.6.19) pic.twitter.com/2FpGVN1PyQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2019

He added, “Inmate Amrish was brought to Unnao jail from Meerut, while Gaurav was transferred from Lucknow.” The statement also said that inmate Amrish, a resident of Meerut, is serving a life term for murder and loot, while inmate Gaurav, who is from Rae Bareli is serving time for several cases of loot and murder.

