Buxar: People in Bihar were seen rushing out of a railway station when health care workers asked them to undergo COVID-19 test before leaving the premises. Notably, a large number of migrant workers, fearing another lockdown, have been arriving in the state from coronavirus-hit Maharashtra and Delhi. Speaking to NDTV, a local civic councillor in Buxar said that people started arguing when they were asked to stop. “There were no policemen at the station during the incident. Later, one policewoman came and said she was helpless as she was alone,” the portal quoted Jai Tiwari as saying. Also Read - Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bihar Guv to Chair All-party Meet Over COVID Situation Today

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier informed that people coming by trains will be tested for COVID-19 at the railway stations in the state. “For those from Bihar who are returning to the State due to the current COVID19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID-19 at the railway stations,” CM said during a press conference in Patna. Also Read - Delhi: Containment Zones Rise From 8,661 to 9929 Within 2 Days | Check Full List of Hotspots Here

Watch the video here Also Read - Delhi Enters Weekend Lockdown, UP To Impose Curfew On Sunday As India's Fight Against COVID Continues

Meanwhile, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan has called an all-party meeting to assess the COVID situation in the state. A day before, CM Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting to discuss the steps taken so far to check the spread of the disease and availability of oxygen for critically ill patients.

Emerging from the meeting, Kumar refused to divulge details of the deliberations, saying everything will be discussed at the all-party meeting which will be chaired by Governor on April 17.

“We will brief about steps taken till now to check the spread of infections and will listen to points of view of others,” he told reporters.

The chief minister said after talks with political parties, a district level meeting will be held the next day and more suitable measures will be taken to put a brake on the surge of coronavirus in Bihar like other parts of the country in the wake of its second wave.