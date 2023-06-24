Home

Video: PM Modi Arrives In Cairo For 2-Day State Visit, Welcomed By Egypt PM Mostafa Madbouly At Airport

PM Modi will call on Egypt's grand mufti Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and later hold discussions with prominent Egyptian intellectuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly upon his arrival in Cairo. (ANI Photo)

Cairo, Egypt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday for a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi.

In a special gesture, Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi received by the Egyptian PM on his arrival at Cairo pic.twitter.com/uBe7lIYIau — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Modi will meet Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will join a roundtable discussion with the India Unit of the Egyptian Cabinet led by his counterpart Madbouly.

PM Modi will call on Egypt’s grand mufti Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and later hold discussions with prominent Egyptian intellectuals.

On Sunday, Modi will visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

He will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-1.

This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

The Prime Minister’s “very quick reciprocal visit” to Egypt was taking place within six months of President El-Sisi’s visit to India as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year.

El-Sisi is also scheduled to travel to India in September for the G-20 Summit where Egypt has been invited as a special guest.

