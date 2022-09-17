PM Modi releases Cheetahs at Kuno National Park: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, released eight Cheetahs – which were brought from Namibia – at Kuno National Park. A video of the historic moment was widely shared on social media. Over 25 cheetahs are being brought to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) from Namibia and South Africa in a phased manner. Out of these, eight cheetahs were resettled at the Kuno National Park (KNP).Also Read - From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli, Sports Fraternity Wishes PM Modi On His 72 Birthday

VIDEO: GHAR WAPSI FOR CHEETAHS ON PM MODI’s BIRTHDAY AFTER 70 YEARS

PM Shri @narendramodi launches Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/C1VljqEIQM — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2022

Also Read - Why Kuno National Park Chosen To Be The New Home For Cheetahs From Namibia, South Africa

BACK IN INDIA, CHEETAHS KEPT UNDER OBSERVATION AT KUNO NATIONAL PARK

Several teams of wildlife doctors/experts will monitor the health condition of cheetahs who arrived in the state after 16 hours of air journey from Namibia, forest officials said. After a routine health checkup, these fastest moving wild animals were taken to their new destination – Sheopur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi release them into Kuno National Park. Also Read - Karnataka To Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday By Launching 15-Day-Long Health Campaign

Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park welcomed African Cheetahs, who have arrived from Namibia. A special Jumbo Jet Boeing 747 carrying eight cheetahs landed at Gwalior airport on Saturday morning.

As per the earlier plan, the special plane carrying the big cats was to land at the Jaipur airport (Rajasthan), which was later changed to Gwalior airport. The cheetahs were then flown to Sheopur’s Kuno National Park (KNP) in a special aircraft. Notably, the special event was scheduled for September 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi’s 72nd birthday.