New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The Prime Minister interacted with the devotees and also participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of him taking part in the Shabad Kirtan along with devotees and locals at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir. "Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi," Modi wrote.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

A 15th Century mystic poet and reformer, Guru Ravidas enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits. Ravidas Jayanti is largely celebrated across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two states which are also facing assembly polls.

Earlier, PM Modi said that his government imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme. He had taken to Twitter to inform people about his visit to the temple.

रविदास जयंती के पावन अवसर पर कल सुबह 9 बजे मैं दिल्ली के करोलबाग के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाऊंगा और वहां जन-जन के कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared holiday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. According to the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) government order, all government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed in the national capital.