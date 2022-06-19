New Delhi: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up litter with bare hands at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit on Sunday is going viral on social media. The video has been shared by news agency ANI and has already garnered thousands of views. Walking the talk on Swachcha Bharat, the prime minister was seen bending over and picking up wrappers and a plastic water bottle from the pavement inside the newly inaugurated tunnel.Also Read - Pragati Maidan Corridor: 5 Things To Know About Newly Launched ITPO Tunnel In Delhi

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, Modi picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away. He was seeing the paintings made of the inner wall of the tunnel. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mohatsav At Pragati Maidan Today | 5 Things To Know

Tweeting a video of this, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-incharge said, “Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example.” Also Read - New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 to be held in Offline Mode; Check Theme, Date Here

WATCH the video here

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, in Delhi (Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/mlbiTy0TsR — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

The video went viral on Sunday just after the inauguration event of the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment exercise. The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. A unique component of the Tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate the movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot.

It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and public announcement system inside the tunnel. This long-awaited Tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carrying capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses – four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.