Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tried his hand on traditional musical instruments during his visit to Manipur. PM Modi was in Manipur earlier in the day to inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones of nine more such projects. Right from road infrastructure projects to mobile connectivity to health infrastructure, PM Modi dedicated projects worth Rs 4,800 crore to the people of Manipur ahead of the assembly polls.Also Read - Newly Built COVID Hospital to National Highways: PM Modi to Launch 22 Developmental Projects in Poll-bound Manipur Today

While inaugurating the projects, PM Modi started his speech in Manipuri language and showed the path of peace and development. He highlighted the benefits of a double engine government. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Stampede Due to Scuffle, Says Shrine Board; Probe Panel to Submit Report in 7 Days | Key Points

In his address, PM Modi pointed out the development that took place after his government came to Manipur and highlighted the ignorance of the previous governments. Also Read - Rs 70 Lakh Crore Transferred Through UPI In 2021: PM Modi

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays traditional musical instruments during his visit to Manipur pic.twitter.com/2Y4X11wV9z — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for five national highways expanding across 110 km, which is expected to boost road connectivity that includes a steel bridge to ensure connectivity between Imphal and Silchar.

Other infrastructure projects announced today include: