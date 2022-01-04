Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tried his hand on traditional musical instruments during his visit to Manipur. PM Modi was in Manipur earlier in the day to inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones of nine more such projects. Right from road infrastructure projects to mobile connectivity to health infrastructure, PM Modi dedicated projects worth Rs 4,800 crore to the people of Manipur ahead of the assembly polls.Also Read - Newly Built COVID Hospital to National Highways: PM Modi to Launch 22 Developmental Projects in Poll-bound Manipur Today
While inaugurating the projects, PM Modi started his speech in Manipuri language and showed the path of peace and development. He highlighted the benefits of a double engine government.
In his address, PM Modi pointed out the development that took place after his government came to Manipur and highlighted the ignorance of the previous governments.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for five national highways expanding across 110 km, which is expected to boost road connectivity that includes a steel bridge to ensure connectivity between Imphal and Silchar.
Other infrastructure projects announced today include:
- Over 2,350 mobile towers.
- Foundation stone of state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Imphal.
- New 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei built with the help of DRDO.
- A water transmission system of Thoubal multipurpose project to enable drinking water supply to Imphal.
- Foundation stone of Manipur’s biggest PPP initiative that is the centre for invention, innovation, incubation and training.
- Foundation stone of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts.
- Projects under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram for benefit of minorities.
- Development of western riverfront on Imphal river (Phase I) and development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I) under the Imphal Smart City Mission.