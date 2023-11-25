PM Modi Takes Sorties In ‘Made In India’ Tejas Fighter Jet In Bengaluru

During his visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of HAL's manufacturing facility, encompassing the production of Tejas jets.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took flight in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. The sortie happened in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. During his visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of HAL’s manufacturing facility, encompassing the production of Tejas jets.

