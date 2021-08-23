Gurugram: After a portion of the parallel IFFCO Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway collapses on Sunday, traffic was diverted from the Delhi-Gurugram route, officials said.Also Read - 100-Year-Old House Collapses In MP’s Sagar District Due to Heavy Rain, No Casualty Reported

A portion of the IFFCO Chowk flyover’s retaining wall collapsed due to damage to a sewer line running right below it. Also Read - Sirmaur (Himachal): Dramatic Video Shows Road Collapse After Entire Hill Caves In | WATCH

A video showed an up-close shot of the exact damage to the flyover.

A parallel IFFCO Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was closed for traffic (from Delhi towards Gurugram) after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed due to damage to a sewer line running right below it. @NHAI_Official @OfficialGMDA @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram pic.twitter.com/p8ASx1pI34 — Parvesh Sharma (@ParveshPress) August 23, 2021

Shortly after the incident, Gurugram Police closed the flyover by deploying barricades to avoid any incident and closed the flyover for traffic movement.

A team from the concerned department reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Traffic personnel are on the spot for traffic management.

Further, Gurugram Police officials are on the spot to stop movement of people at the collapsed part of the flyover.