Video: President Droupadi Murmu Walks For 2km To Offer Prayers At Puri Jagannath Temple In Odisha | Watch

President Droupadi Murmu Visits Puri: While walking on the grand road in Puri, President Droupadi Murmu along with others was seen chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’.

President Droupadi Murmu spent about 30 minutes inside Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri.

Bhubaneswar: Just like any other ordinary devotee, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday walked about 2 km on Puri Grand Road to offer prayers at Jagannath temple. Notably, this is her first visit to Odisha after assuming charge of the top constitutional post of the country in July.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on 2-day visit to Odisha, stopped her convoy in Puri and chose to walk around 2km on Grand Road to reach Jagannath temple.

President Droupadi Murmu Walks in Puri Grand Road: Watch Video

In a rare gesture, President Droupadi Murmu walked about two kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at Puri. Devotees greeted the President on her way to the temple. pic.twitter.com/b6C8IQQZnr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2022

“As a mark of devotion, the president asked us to stop the convoy and decided to walk up to the temple by covering around 2km on the holy Grand Road, facing the 12th century shrine. She also waved at the people and interacted with some school students while walking towards the temple,” a senior Odisha police officer was quoted as saying by a news portal.

While she was walking on the grand road, the President along with others was seen chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’.

President Droupadi Murmu partook of Mahaprasad of Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri, shortly after she visited the shrine. pic.twitter.com/GNqkLiZKpF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2022

After spending about 30 minutes inside the temple, she came out and signed the visitor’s book with a message. Later, she went to Puri Raj Bhawan where Mahaprasad was served to her.

However, this is not the first time that President Murmu has surprised her officials. During her trip to Jharkhand, she was seen having an impromptu conversation in Santhali with a few women.

On her arrival in Odisha, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the airport and she was accorded a guard of honor.

Her daughter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP leader Sambit Patra and senior officers also joined the President.