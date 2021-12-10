Panaji: Proving that one can have fun while working, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Goa on Friday to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, joined tribal women performing the folk dance to shake a leg in the poll-bound state’s Morpirla village.Also Read - 3 UK Returnees Test COVID Positive at Goa Airport, Shifted to Isolation Facility

In a 43-second video clip that is going viral on social media, clad in a red saree, the Congress leader could be seen matching steps with the tribal women.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performs traditional dance with the tribal women at Morpirla village in South Goa pic.twitter.com/qpf7hNaHd4 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021



The Official handle of Indian National Congress also tweeted the video from what looks like a local campaign event.

Smt. @priyankagandhi joins the tribal women of Morpirla village during a phenomenal performance of their folk dance.#PriyankaGandhiWithGoa pic.twitter.com/p0ae6mKM9x — Congress (@INCIndia) December 10, 2021

During her day-long tour to the coastal state, she later interacted with tribal women. “With the strong and confident women of the Morpirla. These women have been instrumental in the environmental conservation and preservation of greenery in Goa,” she said. She also said that Congress would provide Rs 1 lakh to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in India.

Smt. @priyankagandhi carrying forward Congress' legacy of being connected with the people. Amazing visuals of her interaction with Emilia Fernandes, a famous folk dance artist, who has also met with former PMs, Smt. Indira Gandhi & Shri Rajiv Gandhi.#PriyankaGandhiWithGoa pic.twitter.com/aGCvEFuUZv — Congress (@INCIndia) December 10, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Goa to launch Congress’s election campaign in the state. Later in the day, she also addressed a women convention “Priyadarshini” in Aquem, where with an aim to woo women voters in Goa and to consolidate the party’s vote bank, she promised 30 per cent reservation in jobs for women if her party is voted to power. Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.