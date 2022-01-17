Thane: Property worth crores was gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a closed powerloom factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district during the wee hours of Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the incident, reported news agency PTI. According to an official of Thane Municipal Corporation, the cause of the fire, that broke out at a garment factory in the Kazi compound in Thane’s Bhiwandi area, was not clear yet.Also Read - North Korea Fires Railway-Borne Missiles In Latest Launch Amid Rising Tension With US, 3rd Test This Month

#WATCH| Maharashtra: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. Cause behind fire not yet clear; fire brigades reached the spot at earliest. No casualties reported yet: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/GasV8QPYO7 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

The official informed that blaze erupted at the factory located in the Khadipar locality around 1.30 am on Monday, following which two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) were rushed to the spot.

The fire was finally doused after five hours around 6.30 am, the official said. Finished goods and raw material stored in the factory became fodder for the fire which gutted the entire unit.

An industrial hub, Bhiwandi is known for its textile industry which boasts of the highest concentration of power looms and handlooms.