New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday released a CCTV footage where the farmer, who died earlier in the day, can be seen driving a tractor and ramming the police barricades. In the video, it can be seen that a tractor is approaching the police barricades at high-speed. Realising the danger, a cop tries to open the barricade to avoid a collision but it was too late. The tractor rammed into the barricade and overturned, to kill the protester. Also Read - AAP to Contest Assembly Elections in 6 States in 2022, Announces Kejriwal

Protesting farmers and police personnel clashed at ITO in the national capital when the former forced their way towards Lutyen’s Delhi and damaged police buses with their tractors, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them. Also Read - Low-intensity Earthquake Jolts Delhi

Watch Video: Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

#WATCH | A protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO today: Delhi Police CCTV Visuals: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/nANX9USk8V — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where the protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, had reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

Police used teargas shells to disperse the crowd and appealed them to stick to the designated route for the rally and not take law in their hands.

The protesters could be seen riding tractors and trying to drive through the crowd and run over police personnel.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant about heading towards central Delhi.