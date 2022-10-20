New Delhi: A Punjab cop was caught on camera for ‘accidental’ firing at a mobile shop, leading to critical injury of an employee in Amritsar. A CCTV footage of the incident was shared on social media where many criticised the cop for his action.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Kicks Man, Thrashes Him With Slippers After He Questioned Why She Turned Off Cooler | Watch

According to a CCTV footage inside the mobile repairing shop, the policeman was seen taking a pistol out of his pocket and putting it on the counter. In the next moment, the cop ‘accidentally’ pulls the trigger, injuring a man. The employee is now undergoing treatment at hospital. His health condition is believed to be ‘serious’.

WATCH – Punjab Cop’s ‘Accidental Firing’ At Mobile Shop, One Injured

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab’s Amritsar The accused police official has been suspended. We’ve recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar said the cop has been suspended for accidental firing. “Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious,” Singh told news agency ANI.

However, earlier this month, a similar incident happened in Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian succumbed to injuries when the rifle of a policeman ‘accidentally’ went off.

As per the officials, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police. “On October 5 while on duty at Haal Pulwama, the rifle of a Policeman accidentally went off resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by Police”, tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The victim was identified as Mohd Asif Padroo resident of Poterwaal Shopian.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, informed the ADGP Kashmir

“Later on, the injured person namely Mohd Asif Padroo S/O Mohd Ayub Padroo R/O Poterwaal Shopian succumbed to his injuries at the hospital”, said the ADGP Kashmir. The police had registered the case and had also arrested the policeman.