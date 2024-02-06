Rahul Gandhi Gives Biscuit From Dog’s Plate To Congress Worker During Bharat Jodo Yatra – WATCH Video

Rahul Gandhi was seen offering the biscuit to the party worker when the dog refused to eat it. The video was posted on X by BJP) leader and party’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya late on Monday.

New Delhi: In a shocking video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen giving biscuits to a party worker which was meant for the dog he was feeding during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. Gandhi was seen offering the biscuit to the party worker when the dog refused to eat it. The video was posted on X by BJP) leader and party’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya late on Monday. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote in Hindi, “Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party’s booth agents to dogs. And here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit, and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker. If the president and crown prince of a party treat its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear.

अभी कुछ दिन पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष खड़गे जी ने पार्टी के बूथ एजेंटों की तुलना कुत्तों से की और यहाँ राहुल गांधी अपनी यात्रा में एक कुत्ते को बिस्किट खिला रहे हैं और जब कुत्ते ने नहीं खाया तो वही बिस्किट उन्होंने अपने कार्यकर्ता को दे दिया। जिस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष और युवराज अपने… pic.twitter.com/70Mn2TEHrx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 5, 2024

This incident has led to widespread criticism and has brought the issue of party worker treatment to the forefront. It raises concerns about the leadership’s attitude towards its own members and the lack of respect shown towards them.

Calling Gandhi scion “shameless”, another BJP leader, Pallavi CT, recalled the day when former Congress leader and now Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was “made to eat” biscuits from the “same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog, Pidi”.

“And now Shehzada (prince) gives a biscuit rejected by a dog to a party worker. This is the RESPECT they have for their party workers, supporters & voters?” she questioned on X.

Reacting to her post, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress.”

In 2021, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a n interview with the Indian Express had claimed that Congress leaders took biscuits from the plate where rahul’s pet dog ‘Pidi’ ate from. Sarma, who was earlier with Congress, said that the party workers were so terrified of Rahul that they took biscuits from Pidi’s plate. The Assam CM said that the infamous meeting with Rahul was the tipping point for him after which, he left the party. Stating that he was the only one who stood up against this act, the Assam CM told a journalist on X

