Rahul Gandhi’s Office in Wayanad Vandalised – What’s the Story

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday was vandalised by a group of protestors believed to belong to the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of ruling CPI(M). A video shared by news agency ANI showed the office of Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad was damaged as chaos ensued in there. A group of people were seen being involved in a war of words as few people tried to calm down both the parties.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) alleged that Students Federation of India (SFI) activists were involved in the incident. The student wing of Congress claimed “goons holding SFI flags” climbed onto the wall of Rahul Gandhi’s office. “One can watch the goons holding the flags of SFI as they climb the wall of Sh. Rahul Gandhi Ji’s Wayanad office and vandalises it. But, remember, Congress’s ideology is engraved in India, it will not be damaged by your poor attempt,” the Indian Youth Congress tweeted. Also Read - LIVE TNPL 2022, Dindigul vs Trichy Cricket Score, Match 2: RTW Opt To Field First

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised. Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022



One can watch the goons holding the flags of SFI as they climb the wall of Sh. Rahul Gandhi Ji’s Wayanad office and vandalises it. But, remember, Congress’s ideology is engraved in India, it will not be damaged by your poor attempt. pic.twitter.com/0MACGutLrM — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) June 24, 2022

A protest march of the SFI against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member’s office and vandalised it. Police said the protest march contained around 100 Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists and they barged into the office. “There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight of them are under custody. More police have been deployed,” police told PTI.

The student organisation protested alleging that Rahul Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

Television channels aired visuals of a group of protestors creating ruckus inside the MP’s office.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sharply reacted to the incident and said the attack showed lawlessness and “goondaism”.