Panaji: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the poll-bound Goa on Saturday. During his first visit to the state since the poll season started, Gandhi said that he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a "coal hub". While interacting with the fisherfolk in Goa's Velsao he said, "We will not allow Goa to become a polluted place. We will not allow it to become a Coal hub. The most important thing that Goa has is the environment and that has to be protected at all costs. We are protecting the environment for everyone."

Rahul Gandhi further termed the Congress' manifesto a "guarantee" and not merely a "promise". "The party is coming up with a manifesto which will be transparent. We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab, Karnataka also. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise," he said. Assembly elections are due in Goa early next year.

Gandhi also rode pillion on Goa's motorcycle taxi known as 'Pilot', from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji. Watch the video here:

How best to connect with our people? Reach out to them when they are in their comfort zone. Shri @RahulGandhi setting examples for all leaders in India to follow.#RahulGandhiWithGoa pic.twitter.com/rX04X7tAlw — Congress (@INCIndia) October 30, 2021

Criticizing the Center over the hike in fuel prices, he said, “During the UPA government, international fuel prices touched $140 per barrel. Today, fuel prices in the international market are very low but still you pay more. Today, India is taxing fuel. Highest in the world. If you look carefully, there are 4-5 businessmen who are benefiting from it.”

(With inputs from ANI)