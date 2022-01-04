Kolkata: Sunderbans Tiger Reserve on Saturday evening undertook operations to capture a tigress that had entered Kumirmari village. According to a Times of India report, the Forest department had also deployed another team to guard Glasskhali, more than 15km away, where a tiger had been hiding since December 31.Also Read - Royal Bengal Tiger That Strayed Into Bengal's Kultali Tranquillized & Captured After 6 Days | Watch

The team successfully darted the Kumirmari big cat within 2 hours and rescued by staff, the tiger at Glasskhali on Sunday morning returned to its earlier location at Chargheri, where it had been spotted on Friday. Also Read - Tiger on Prowl Triggers Panic in Kerala's Wayanad, Kills 17 Animals in 17 Days

Watch Video Here: Also Read - Royal Bengal Tiger Escapes From Enclosure of Nandankanan Zoo & Takes a Stroll, Sparks Panic

“The Kumirmari incident happened very close to the Bagna range office. The staff was preparing to capture the other big cat that had entered Glasskhali, but we wasted no time and immediately shifted a team to Kumirmari. The tigress was tranquillized by beat officer Uttam Biswas with two darts around 10pm and later put inside a cage,” said a senior forest department official said to Times of India.