Rudraprayag: A massive landslide occurred on Monday morning at Jhali Math in Sari village of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a major chunk of land collapsing in the hills and a cloud of dust rising upward.

Disaster management and administration teams are present on the spot, said Rudraprayag DM Manuj Goyal. As of now, there is no information about any loss of life or property, he added.

Watch the landslide video here:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A landslide occurred today morning at Jhali Math in Sari village of Rudraprayag district. Disaster management and administration teams are present on the spot. As of now, there is no information about loss of life or property: Rudraprayag DM Manuj Goyal pic.twitter.com/dmGUqZTriJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2022



Further details are awaited and will be added soon to the story.