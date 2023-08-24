Home

Several Houses Collapse In Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Kullu, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Multiple buildings collapsed near Aani bus stop in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district following a severe landslide on Thursday morning.

Kullu: A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district destroyed several houses. Visuals of the landslide show many 6 to 7 multi-storeyed buildings collapsing, leaving behind a massive trail of dust. The entire episode was caught on camera and the terrifying visuals left people shocked. According to local media reports, the buildings had developed cracks and were vacated about three days ago.

Several parts of the state continued to receive unrelenting rains, leaving residents to suffer the brunt of the severe weather conditions.

Watch: Multiple buildings collapse after landslide in Kullu

Several buildings collapsed in Anni of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qJZurRnSY9 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 24, 2023

Rain fury continues to hit Himachal Pradesh with officials on Wednesday reporting 12 fresh deaths, over 400 road blockages and damages to several houses after overnight downpour. The meteorological office on Wednesday issued a ‘red alert’ predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains” in six of the state’s 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, for the next 24 hours.

An important update coming from Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. Amidst the ongoing challenges, a fresh landslide in Aani has now affected 2 more buildings. Our thoughts are with the people facing these multiple tragedies.#HimachalTragedy #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Xylo8NWwij — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 24, 2023

In the Kullu district, a long traffic congestion spanning 10 kilometers has left hundreds of vehicles stranded. The road connecting to Mandi suffered damage as a result of the rain.

This monsoon season has brought extensive flooding and landslides to Himachal. In this month alone, over 80 people have lost their lives due to rain-related events, adding up to a total of 242 fatalities.

In Shimla, the heavy rain led to the uprooting of large deodar trees, causing damage to houses and vehicles beneath landslides and fallen trees. The city’s roads were blocked throughout the morning. Basic utilities in Shimla, including electricity and water supply, were disrupted.

All schools and colleges have been closed for two days beginning Wednesday in Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts.

