Shimla: 11 people were trapped in the Timber Trail ropeway n Monday at Parwanoo in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Of these, seven people have been safely rescued with the help of a rope, while four others are still trapped in the trolley stuck in the air. Solan district administration and technical staff of Timber Trail are evacuating people. The NDRF team has also reached there.Also Read - Popular Nandi Hills in Karnataka to Get A New Ropeway

The cable car got stuck mid-air due to some technical glitch and another cable car has been deployed for their rescue and the police are monitoring the operation. Speaking on the matter, Solan District’s Superintendent of police said, “The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team monitoring the situation.” Also Read - Jammu: Two Labourers Dead, Four Injured After Under-construction Ropeway Crashes During Trial

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour. Officials said that a rescue operation is underway and there is a possibility of summoning the Indian Army for rescuing the tourists, who shared videos of the incident with their family members.

Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added. Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile, several videos of the ropeway being stuck mid-air has made their way to social media platforms. One such video shared by stranded tourists showed people stranded inside the cable car suspended mid-air while the people appealed for help. In the video, the people claimed that they have been stuck in the cable car for over an hour, yet they have not been rescued.

WATCH:

Earlier in April, a similar incident took place in Jharkhand’s Deoghar after two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district even as the Indian Air Force on Monday continued its operation to rescue starnded tourists.While 35 stranded people were rescued from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service, three people died in the accident.

This is a developing story, more details awaited