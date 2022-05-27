New Delhi: Shahrukh Pathan, who was jailed in the Delhi riots accused, received a huge welcome by his neighbours when he visited his home on parole. Pathan had gone home on Monday after he was granted a four-hour parole to visit his ailing father.Also Read - Delhi Riots: In First Sentencing Over 2020 Violence Case, Man Given 5-Year Jail Term

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the Delhi riots accused, escorted by police, was surrounded by a sea of people as he walked in the narrow streets of his neighbourhood in north-east Delhi. Many also attempted to shake his hands as he visited the area. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Also Read - Delhi Riots Case: 'Chats Reveal Conspiracy To Bring Govt To Knees,' Police Opposes Umar Khalid's Bail Plea

While granting the parole, the Court had noted that it was taking a humanitarian approach to grant the relief, only to allow Pathan to meet his ailing parents and no other person. As per sources, the video is of May 23. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Probe Standard 'Very Poor' in Large Number of Cases, Says Court

#WATCH | Accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during anti-CAA protests gets a welcome during 4-hour parole on his arrival at his residence on May 23. He got parole to meet his ailing father. (The viral video has been confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Fc5HjuSdy2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Pathan was seen pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 Delhi riots over the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the said case, the court had framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, observing the accused raised his pistol — not sideways but straight — aiming at Delhi Police Head Constable (HC) Deepak Dahiya, who is taller than him but the direction of the pistol was aimed at the cop’s head and even the point at which the trigger is pulled, the aim was straight towards Dahiya. His illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds was recovered and several shots had been fired by him, according to police.

The judge charged Pathan under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Charges were also framed under sections 353 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of a common offence) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.