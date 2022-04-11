New Delhi: Amid ongoing rescue operations in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand, where 18 people are still stuck after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other, a grim video has emerged in which a man can be seen falling off the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter. Reports claimed that the person has died, however, a confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.Also Read - Jharkhand Cable Car Accident: 3 Dead, 30 Rescued, 18 Still Stranded Mid-air in Deoghar | LIVE

Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: What Happened So Far

Three people, including 2 women have lost their lives and eight are undergoing treatment at Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

30 people have been rescued so far, and 18 are still remaining. NDRF, Air Force & Indian Army are performing rescue operations.

Lack of maintenance could be the reason for the accident. An investigation team will be formed. Our priority is to save lives, said Hafizul Hasan, Jharkhand Minister

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi.

“I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, commandos… Rescue efforts underway since early this morning”, said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on the ropeway incident in Deoghar.

By late evening it’s possible that we complete the rescue op. Food is provided as much as possible, though not to all trolleys due to difficulties, said Vivek Pandey, PRO, ITBP.

What Led to The Mishap?

The accident on the ropeway took place at 4:30 PM on Sunday evening. While the exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, officials said that the incident occurred due to a technical snag. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri also said prima facie it seemed that a technical snag caused the accident.

“The entire district machinery was at present involved in the evacuation exercise, and a probe would be initiated only after the operation got over”, he stated further, adding that the ropeway was being run by a private company. Operators running the system fled the area shortly after the accident.