Bijapur: Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, the commando from the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit, who was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur attack on April 3, was released on Thursday. The Naxals handed over the jawan, who hails from Jammu, to a group of facilitators in the forest along the Bijapur and Sukma border in the presence of a large number of villagers. Also Read - Naxal Uncle, Please Release My Father: 5-Yr-Old Shragvi's Emotional Appeal To Release Abducted CRPF Soldier

“At around 4.30 pm, the abducted jawan returned to Tarrem Police Station safely along with the facilitators, who went inside the jungle to trace out his location,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. Manhas was safely handed over to the state police and to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Some media persons also accompanied the facilitators and recorded the video of his release. The visuals showed some armed Naxals, with faces covered, freeing the jawan tied with ropes.

“Our CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas has reached our camp safely. He is being sent for medical examination,” CRPF’s IG, Operations, CG Arora, told IANS after his release.

What had happened?

Manhas, who belonged to the 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF, had gone missing after the gunfight on Saturday. At least 22 security personnel were killed in the attack on the CoBRA battalion of CRPF by the Naxals who claimed that they had abducted Minhas after the ambush.