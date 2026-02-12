Video shows Trump’s controversial remarks on PM Modi’s ‘political career’; MEA reacts

Home

Video shows Trumps controversial remarks on PM Modis political career; MEA reacts

MEA has responded to the old statement of Trump in which he says, "Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I don't know if the word 'love'. I don't want you to take that any different. I don't want to destroy his political career."

Image: ANI

India-US Relations: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has finally responded to an old video of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in which he shares a controversial remark on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘political career’. The video has once again surfaced on social media platforms and has prompted the MEA to give a response. The viral clip is from October 2025 and is being widely talked about. You can find the previous video here, in which Trump makes the debatable statement.

What does Trump say in the video?

U.S. President Donald Trump, in the old video, said, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I don’t know if the word ‘love’. I don’t want you to take that any different. I don’t want to destroy his political career.” This was stated during a White House press conference in the year 2025.

Trump is effectively saying that “Modi loves Trump, because I can destroy his political career”!

What does this mean?

It can only mean that Modi is forced to love Trump because Trump has something which if revealed, would destroy Modi’s political career.#EpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/60F2e67FX9 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 9, 2026

MEA’s response to Trump’s statement

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, stated, “I haven’t seen it, but if there is a video of this sort, we will take appropriate action.”

He said this in response after being questioned during a press briefing after the India-US trade deal.

Why is the old clip of Trump once again going viral?

The viral clip has resurfaced again on social media. The social media users are consistently sharing the video on platforms like Instagram and X by associating the context with geopolitical developments. The original video is from 2025, when he made the “I don’t want to destroy his political career” remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, the response of MEA highlights that it will respond with an appropriate action if required.

Disclaimer: India.com could not verify the authenticity of the statement

Disclaimer: India.com could not verify the authenticity of the statement