Sidhu Moosewala: The final journey of Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29 evening in Mansa district of Punjab, began as his body is being taken to the cremation ground on his favourite ‘HMT 591′ tractor. Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s parents— father Balkaur Singh, a retired government employee and his mother Charan Kaur, sarpanch of the Moosa village were seen bidding a tearful goodbye to the late singer at their residence in Mansa. His father was also seen taking off his turban as mark of respect toward people gathered at the cremation ground. The heart-wrenching video has been widely shared on social media.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Removes His Turban as Respect During Funeral Procession, Watch Emotional Video

May god give immense amount of strength to his family & loved ones. Bearing the loss of your loved one cannot be explained or expressed ever. #RIP #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/pAetkVNejV — Amarpreet Singh (@amarpreet_ka) May 31, 2022

#sidhumoosewala Body is handed over to family ਉਂਗਲ ਫੜ ਕੇ ਤੁਰਨਾ ਸਿਖਾਇਆ , ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੱਭਰੂ ਜਵਾਨ ਪੁੱਤ ਦਾ ਆਖਰੀ ਵਾਰੀ ਮੁਖ ਵੇਖਣਾ (Taught to walk by holding fingers, Today is the last time to see the face of his young son) https://t.co/4X5sRqIBoK pic.twitter.com/lyhuwLmCxe — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) May 31, 2022

The singer’s pet dogs were also seen grieving his loss and missing their owner. Several heartbreaking videos on social media showed Moosewala’s dogs refusing to eat anything. The video left netizens teary-eyed, with many posting broken heart emoji in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Meanwhile, scores of his supporters thronged at the cremation ground to pay final respects to the slain singer. To disperse a huge crowd has gathered at the cremation ground, the Punjab police resorted to lathi-charge.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was only 28. He was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Mansa district on May 29, Sunday, a day after his security cover was scaled down. The singer was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. So far, police have detained five persons from Dehradun on suspicion of involvement in the singer’s brutal murder.