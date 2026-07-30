Video: Sonam Wangchuk shares Vande Bharat travel experience during Ladakh trip, also makes fresh appeal to Centre

Wangchuk had extended his support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and became one of the leading faces of the student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is travelling to Ladakh praised the Indian Railways on Thursday but also made a subtle appeal to the Centre to fulfil the promises it has made. In a video shared on X, Wangchuk said he chose to travel by train because it is his favourite way to travel. He said it was his first journey on the Vande Bharat Express running between Delhi and Srinagar, and that he especially wanted to see the Chenab River during the trip. “It was a wonderful experience, and I feel proud of the Indian Railways,” he said. Wangchuk said he would stay in Kashmir for two days before continuing his journey to Ladakh.

He also welcomed the introduction of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament. He said the move was a positive step but added that reforms should not be limited to exams alone. “I am happy the Bill has been introduced. I hope the government also brings wider reforms in the entire education system,” he said.

Wangchuk further urged the government to keep the assurances it had given to him and leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). He also appealed to the authorities not to take legal action or register FIRs against students who took part in the CJP-led protests over the NEET paper leak issue.

He said the government should build a system that restores young people’s trust in the country’s institutions and governance, adding that everyone should work together to make India stronger.

Watch Sonam Wangchuk’s video her

AM PROUD OF INDIAN RAILWAYS

Want to be proud of Indian (govt) promises too… Copy-LeftRightnCentre… pic.twitter.com/syCigFCKOb — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 30, 2026

Wangchuk had extended his support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and became one of the leading faces of the student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Two days before the CJP’s planned Parliament March, Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, and later to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, following directions from the Delhi High Court.

He ended his 26-day hunger strike after Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital and assured him that the government would hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote. The proposed law aims to impose much stricter punishment for exam paper leaks. The legislation comes in the wake of the NEET-UG controversy, which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister last week.