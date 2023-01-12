Home

WATCH: SpiceJet Locks Passengers Between Boarding Gate And Flight For Over 1 Hr At Delhi Airport, Airline Reacts

The vlogger also claimed that among the locked passengers were senior citizens who weren't even given drinking water when asked.

A vlogger took to his Instagram to claim SpiceJet left Bengaluru-bound passengers locked in the area between the boarding gate and the flight for over an hour at Delhi airport. The unfortunate incident involved passengers of Delhi-Bengaluru flight SG 8133 on January 10th at Gate 55, Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

“I understand that sometime flight gets delayed. But making the passengers cross the Boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting your passengers go beyond any of these 2 ways, and locking them up in the middle is not cool,” the vlogger Soumil Agarwal wrote, sharing a purported video of the incident in which passengers can be seen arguing with airline officials and security personnel.

“When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing, when senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn’t give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open.

“And when people asked them on how much tentative time would it take for that- they had no answer. Who treats their customers like this?” Agarwal wrote on the post and uploaded a video in which passengers can be seen arguing with the airline officials and security personnel crossing the boarding gate.

SpiceJet Issues Clarification

According to a report in India Today, SpiceJet issued a clarification into the matter and said that the flight was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft’s previous rotation. The airline said that passengers were requested to wait at the aerobridge as the security check was already done.

“The incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight. On average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport, while on this particular flight the turnaround time was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time. As passengers had completed the security check, they were requested to wait at the aerobridge,” the SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying in the India Today report.

The airline further said that all passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers.

Other Such Incidents

This is the latest among a string of recent incidents in the airline industry that have put them in bad name.

Air India is the worst-hit among the lot after two incidents of passengers peeing inside its flights mid-air after which the aviation regulator DCGA had to initiate action against the Tata-owned airline.

IndiGo, Go First and Vistara were also in the news for the various different reasons ranging from technical glitches in the flight, hoax bomb threats, hydraulic failure and aircraft leaving behind several flyers behind.