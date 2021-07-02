Bhopal: A stampede-like situation was witnessed at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara as people rushed to get themselves inoculated. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, people can be seen violating social-distancing norms while they were entering the vaccination center and running towards the premises. The incident took place in Chhindwara’s Lodhikheda area on July 1, 2021. Also Read - On Madhya Pradesh's Day of Record for Highest Vaccination in Single Day, 13-yr-old Gets 'Vaccinated'

According to reports, people were in a rush to reserve a slot after the vaccination center opened. Some people fell on top of each other while many fell on the ground. The police had to be called in to control the chaos.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A stampede-like situation seen at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Chhindwara, Lodhikheda as people rush to get inoculated. (01.07.2021) pic.twitter.com/slK5nmbmlF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 40 new coronavirus cases and 12 casualties, which pushed its infection tally to 7,89,844 and death toll to 8,981, the state health department said. A total of 65 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, taking the state’s recovery count to 7,80,330, the department said.