Mass Hysteria in Uttarakhand school: A video of girl students purportedly screaming, crying and rolling on the floor at a government school in Raikholi area of Bageshwar district is doing rounds on social media. A team of administration and doctors visited the school after the incident left the education department in a tizzy. Incidents of mass hysteria have previously been reported in government schools in neighbouring districts such as Almora, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli.

Vimla Devi, head teacher of the school, told News18 that the sudden change in behaviour of students was first reported on Tuesday. A similar incident took place again on Thursday. “They were crying, shouting, shivering, and even trying to bang heads for no reason. We called parents, they summoned a local priest and this is how the situation came under control,” Vimla Devi said.

suddenly started screaming, shouting crying and fainting. Some believe it’s a “mass hysteria” phenomenon. This causing concern among the parents as well as the authorities. #hysteria #masshysteria #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/rClOOQPupZ — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) July 28, 2022

According to a report in TOI, a similar incident happened at a school in Banjabgarh where girl students started behaving violently in the midst of a class 3 years ago. The girl students were then subjected to medical tests and counselling.

Counselling of the students revealed that the girls were not able to get over the recent flash floods in the district in which their classmate had drowned. Their medical examination showed that the girls were undernourished, had poor eyesight and were extremely tense, the TOI report said.

What is mass hysteria?

Mass hysteria refers to an outbreak of unusual and uncharacteristic behaviors, thoughts and feelings, or health symptoms shared among a group of people.

Experts largely consider mass hysteria a type of conversion disorder, or mental health condition that involves physical symptoms prompted by emotional or mental tension.

There is no official treatment for mass psychogenic illness.