New Delhi: A day after Teesta Setalvad was granted bail by Supreme Court, the activist on Saturday walked out of jail. Teesta Setalvad had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail since June 26 in connection to a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.Also Read - Teesta Setalvad Plotted Against Narendra Modi At Ahmed Patel's Behest, Says Probe Team

A video posted on social media showed Teesta Setalvad walking out of the prison while holding three bags as she greeted the media persons and others outside the Sabarmati Central Jail.

Teesta Setalvad was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities as per Supreme Court. “The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission,” special public prosecutor Amit Patel said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The Supreme Court Friday granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, a day after excoriating the Gujarat High Court over delayed listing of her bail prayer.

What is the case against Teesta Setalvad

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Teesta Setalvad to surrender her passport with trial court till the time the Gujarat High Court decides her regular bail plea. Teesta Setalvad was accused of fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the post-Godhra riots cases.

The top court also asked Teesta Setalvad to cooperate with the probe agency in the investigation of the case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame people in riots cases.

Appellant, a lady has been in custody since June 25. The offences alleged against her pertain to year 2002 and going by assertions, at best the concerned documents date to 2012. The investigating machinery has had the advantage of her custodial interrogation of seven days followed by judicial custody, the bench said while granting interim bail to Setalvad.

Referring to the sequence of events of the case, the bench said the high court, while issuing the notice to the state government on the regular bail petition, should have considered the plea for grant of interim bail to her.

The essential ingredient of custodial interrogation being completed, the matter of interim bail should have been heard,” it said, adding Setalvad was in police custody for seven days. The bench said since the high court is seized of the matter, it was not considering the regular bail petition.

Granting the relief to Setalvad, arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, the apex court said the high court should have considered releasing her on interim bail during the pendency of her case.

A day after taking a serious view of delayed listing of Setalvad’s regular bail plea in the Gujarat High Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit considered facts such as the woman petitioner having been in jail for over two months and subjected to custodial interrogation for seven days while ordering her release till the Gujarat High Court decides the regular bail petition.