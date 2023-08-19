Home

Video: Undeterred By Ink Attack, Odisha Officer Continues Meet And Greet, Visuals Go Viral

However, undeterred by the ink attack, V K Pandian immediately went on meeting the people gathered there and heard their grievances while still wearing the white shirt sprinkled with ink.

After the attack, Pandian continued to meet and greet the people and listened to their grievances. (Image: X)

Puri, Odisha: A man hurled ink at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary V K Pandian and Puri District Collector Samarth Verma in Satyabadi area of the district on Saturday. According to reports, the incident happened Pandian, a 2000 batch IAS officer and also the 5T secretary was attending an event at Utkalmani Gopabandhu Smruti Mahavidyalaya in Satyabadi locality of Puri.

Police said the man who allegedly threw ink at the IAS officers was overpowered and detained by the cops at the scene. The accused has been identified as Bhaskar Sahoo, a resident of Haripur village under Kanas block in Satyabadi assembly segment area in the district, they said.

However, undeterred by the ink attack, V K Pandian immediately went on meeting the people gathered there and heard their grievances while still wearing the white shirt sprinkled with ink. Earlier in the day, the 5T secretary visited several areas of Puri district.

Visuals of Pandian greeting the people while still wearing the ink-covered white shirt have gone viral on social media with users hailing the officers grit and determination towards his work despite an attempt by the accused to humiliate him.

Ink attack on Odisha's 5T secretary VK Pandian during a visit to attend a programme at UGS College in Satyabadi of Puri district. A person has been reportedly detained in connection with the incident.#inkattack #Odisha #VKPandian pic.twitter.com/P7m9pUZV50 — Sharmili Mallick 🇮🇳 (@sarmeelimallick) August 19, 2023

Video show V K Pandian meeting the people after the incident while his face is still covered with ink. Some women can be seen wiping the ink off Pandian’s face.

Accused a “BJP Man’?

Meanwhile, Satyabadi’s BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray alleged that Sahoo was a BJP man and he threw ink targeting Pandian with political motive.

The BJP denied the allegations of Samantray and said that the saffron party does not believe in ink attack. “We oppose Pandian’s visit and we do it openly giving prior notice. None of our party men is involved in today’s ink attack,” a senior BJP leader said.

The 5T secretary, who is undertaking tours across Odisha on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hear the grievances of the people, had earlier faced black flag protests and egg attack in different places.

(With PTI inputs)

