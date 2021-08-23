New Delhi: In yet another disastrous event, a massive part of a hill in Uttarakhand tumbled today blocking the Tanakpur-Champawat National Highway. Rocks and soil came sliding down the slope along with loose debris near Swala and resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow meandering hill roads.Also Read - Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Slaps Auto Driver, Beats Him With Slippers During Argument Over Fare | Watch

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows cars scrambling to make U-turns and leave the area as passengers and locals run away from the spot abandoning their vehicles. "Bohot hee khatarnak sliding ho rahi hai (a very dangerous landslide happening)," a person can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the horrifying video here:

#WATCH | Tanakpur-Champawat national highway was blocked following a landslide near Swala in Champawat, Uttarakhand today "It would take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," says DM Vineet Tomar pic.twitter.com/Bndohy4fj5 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021



The local administration has instructed the diversion of all traffic in the area till all the debris is cleared. “It will take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route,” District Magistrate Vineet Tomar said, reported news agency ANI. Earlier this month, 13 people were killed in a landslide in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)