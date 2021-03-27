Chennai: A high-voltage campaigning is on for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021. All eyes are set on Coimbatore south seat as it is one of the five constituencies in the state that will see a direct BJP-Congress face-off. Meanwhile, senior leader Smriti Irani was seen performing Dandiya with BJP workers as part of election campaigning for Vanathi Srinivasan, the party’s candidate from Coimbatore South constituency. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Irani is seen performing Dandiya along with other BJP workers. The social-distancing rule goes for a toss but many people are seen wearing masks. Notably, elections for the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting will take place on May 2. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections: Coimbatore South, Chepauk, Edapaddi Are Among 7 Seats That Matter | Here's Why

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda yesterday held a roadshow in Chennai and sought votes for his party candidate from Harbour constituency, Vinoj P Selvam. Nadda also targeted the DMK and Congress parties over corruption and canvassed votes for his party nominee Selvam in the narrow lanes of Sowcarpet, in downtown Chennai, where a large number of natives of northern states live. Enthusiastic residents and supporters showered flower petals on his campaign vehicle and he addressed the people in Hindi.

Nadda and partymen raised the ”Vetri Vel-Veera Vel” slogan. ”Vetri Vel-Veera Vel” is a war cry of yore and it is similar to ”Har Har Mahadev.” Tamil words ”Vetri” and ”Veera” denotes victory and valour respectively and ”Vel” is the spear like weapon of Lord Muruga also hailed as Karthikeya by devotees. He was accompanied by AIADMK leader and ruling party candidate from nearby Royapuram segment, D Jayakumar.