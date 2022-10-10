New Delhi: ‘Zoom’ – the brave Army assault dog – has been critically injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army had sent its assault dog named Zoom inside a house on Monday for a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.Also Read - Strictly For Canine Owners! Guwahati Gets It’s First Dog Cemetery, A Kind Gesture By NGO 'Just Be Friendly'
However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said. “Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots,” officials told news agency PTI.
A video of ‘Zoom’ fighting terrorists in several operations was shared by the Army on Twitter. In the clip, the Army wished ‘Zoom’ a speedy recovery.
WATCH VIDEO – ‘ZOOM’ IN ACTION FIGHTING TERRORISTS IN J&K
WHO IS ‘ZOOM’, THE ARMY-TRAINED CANINE
- Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists, officials said.
- Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said.
- Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding on Monday but suffered gunshot injuries.
- Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier – ‘Zoom’ – continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists.
- Zoom was rushed to the Army’s Vet Hospital in Srinagar where the canine is currently undergoing treatment, the officials said.
- Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.