New Delhi: ‘Zoom’ – the brave Army assault dog – has been critically injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army had sent its assault dog named Zoom inside a house on Monday for a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.Also Read - Strictly For Canine Owners! Guwahati Gets It’s First Dog Cemetery, A Kind Gesture By NGO 'Just Be Friendly'

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said. “Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots,” officials told news agency PTI.

A video of ‘Zoom’ fighting terrorists in several operations was shared by the Army on Twitter. In the clip, the Army wished ‘Zoom’ a speedy recovery.

WATCH VIDEO – ‘ZOOM’ IN ACTION FIGHTING TERRORISTS IN J&K

WHO IS ‘ZOOM’, THE ARMY-TRAINED CANINE