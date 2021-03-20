Mumbai: At a time when coronavirus cases are rising at a higher pace, people were seen flouting COVID norms. In the latest incident, a woman was seen without a mask in the Kandivali area of the city, however, when she was stopped by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker, she punched and slapped the civic body official. A mobile video of the incident is being shared on social media. Also Read - COVID-19: Maharashtra, Punjab Tighten Curbs as India Sees Highest Spike in Cases in 4 Months

In that clip, the woman sitting inside an autorickshaw can be seen hitting the civic body female worker when that latter asked her to wear a mask. Later, the BMC worker grabbed her and did not allow her to move further, even as the woman continues to kick the civic body official. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 25,681 New COVID Cases, 70 Deaths; Mumbai Records Over 3,000

Watch the video: Also Read - Maharashtra: Fresh COVID Restrictions Announced, Private Offices & Theatres to Function at 50% Capacity

Masks Mandatory in Maharashtra

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has made masks mandatory. Police officials have also been asked to issue challans to those not wearing a face mask in public places.

“Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us. (sic)”, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tweeted.

COVID-19 on Rise, Mumbai Worst-Hit

Mumbai crossed the daily count of 3,000-plus Covid-19 cases on Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit the country. Adding 25,681 new cases – compared with highest 25,833 new patients on Thursday, the state tally now stands at 24,22,021.