New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday stopped a train and blocked the railway track at the national capital’s Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place to push for their demand for a rollback of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and also against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The IYC members also staged protests at nearby Connaught Place.Also Read - Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory in View Of Congress Protests; Check List of Routes to Avoid in Delhi-NCR Today

The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour, sources said. Also Read - Congress NOT Celebrating Rahul Gandhi's Birthday Today. Here's Why

WATCH: Also Read - Agnipath Row: PM Will Have to Become ‘Maafiveer’, Says Rahul Gandhi on Nationwide Protests

#WATCH Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's #Agnipath recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/GmguTvPfDl — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

#WATCH Congress workers protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Delhi's Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/Tdo5gl98aW — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Several protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added. “The government needs to roll back the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth this country who want to serve the country,” Youth Congress president Srinivas B V told reporters.