Video: YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila Slaps Cop At Paper Leak Protest, Detained

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained after she allegedly slapped a cop outside her home.

YS Sharmila was stopped from visiting SIT office by police personnel when a scuffle broke out between the two parties. (Photo: Twitter/@realyssharmila)

New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was detained on Monday after she allegedly slapped a cop outside her residence in Hyderabad. YS Sharmila was stopped from visiting SIT office in connection to TSPSC question paper leak case by police personnel when a scuffle broke out between the two parties.

Police officers arrived outside Sharmila’s residence to stop her from visiting the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a paper leak case. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, being stopped by police personnel when she attempted to leave the scene for SIT office. Enraged by this, Sharmila – who was trying to get into a car but was stopped by the police personnel at the scene – pushes a cop and slaps him. In another video, a heated argument breaks out between cops and Sharmila. Sharmila is then seen manhandling and pushing the woman cop.

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila manhandles police personnel as she is being detained to prevent her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/StkI7AXkUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana Police detains YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila and shifts her to the local police station. She was detained after police officials received information about her visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case pic.twitter.com/n6VaYgRarx — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Earlier, YS Sharmila called on opposition leaders for a joint march to Pragati Bhavan over TSPSC paper leak case. Sharmila said she had telephoned Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy and Telangana Bhartiya Janta Party chief Bandi Sanjay and appealed to join her in the fight against the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)-led government that has been deceiving the jobless youth and driving them to suicide and depression.

She said, “It is high time that opposition parties come together, and have a joint action plan to fight against the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government that is playing with the lives of the unemployed, educated youth.”

“Let us together march towards Pragati Bhavan and bring KCR to the task. If we fail at this moment to come together, then KCR will finish the opposition parties in spirit,” she added.

In the statement, the YSRTP chief also stated that both the opposition leaders have extended their support.

TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak. On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.