Srinagar: Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday, while some parts in the plains were lashed by light rains. Snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir early in the morning.

The fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonmarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.

Tourist footfall has increased following the snowfall in the region. Due to the snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez Road has been closed temporarily for traffic, the officials said.

Some areas in the plains of the valley received light rainfall. The MeT Department has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the valley on Friday.

The weather in the region is likely to stay mainly dry for a few days from Saturday, the Met Department predicts.