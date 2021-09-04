Srinagar: A police case has been registered against the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag after his death Wednesday. The general FIR has been registered by the Budgam police but no arrest made so far.Also Read - Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies: Curfew-like Restrictions Imposed in Kashmir, Mobile Internet Suspension Likely

Giving further detail, the police said a case has been registered under the strict anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA. Also Read - Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies At 92, Political Leaders Express Condolence

The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque. Also Read - Gupkar Alliance Adopts Resolution To Restore J&K's Special Status, Plans to reach Out to People

Notably, the purported videos surfaced after broadband internet and phone services were restored in Kashmir on Friday night. Mobile internet service, however, remain blocked. The police have also enforced restrictions to prevent gatherings.

It must be noted that the 92-year-old pro-Pakistan separatist died on Wednesday evening. And death followed a security clampdown and suspension of phone and internet services in Kashmir.

The body of Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani R.A. was wrapped in Flag of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/DLcD4Y5w0a — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) September 2, 2021

In one of the videos, several people were seen around the body of Syed Ali Shah Geelani wrapped in a Pakistani flag. The videos showed commotion and sloganeering in the room and women appear to be resisting amid a lot of pushing and shoving at the door.

About his low-key burial, the family members allege that the body was forcibly taken away by the police and they were not even allowed to participate in the last rights.

“We wanted burial in the morning but police refused. They broke open doors and misbehaved with women. We couldn’t attend last rights after they took the body forcibly,” Naseem Geelani, son of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

However, police clarified that some relatives of Geelani participated in his funeral prayers as the separatist was buried at a burial ground near his residence at Hyderpora on Srinagar airport road.