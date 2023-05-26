Home

Chaos Erupts At Mumbai Airport As Over 100 VietJet Passengers Remain Stranded For More Than 10 Hrs

Several passengers were stranded at Mumbai International Airport after a Vietnam VietJet flight was delayed due to operational reasons.

Chaos Erupts At Mumbai Airport As Over 100 VietJet Passengers Remain Stranded For More Than 10 Hrs | Twitter Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Over 100 passengers were stranded at Mumbai International Airport after a Vietnam VietJet flight was delayed due to operational reasons. The flight, which was scheduled to fly to Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, experienced a rescheduling to 20:30 local time from the initial departure time of 01:00 local time, as stated by VietJet Air.

Flight from Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City which was initially planned to depart at 01:00 local time had to reschedule to 20:30 local time due to operational reasons. This rescheduling has impacted some flights. Passengers on affected flights are being supported under the carrier’s… pic.twitter.com/jJQU6PHDJW — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

The rescheduling also affected other flights. VietJet Air mentioned that the affected passengers are being provided support in accordance with the carrier’s policy, including accommodation, meals, beverages, and other assistance.

According to a passenger, approximately 300 passengers were stranded at the city airport for around 10 hours due to an aircraft glitch on a VietJet flight to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, passengers at Patna airport created ruckus after a SpiceJet flight got delayed today. As per reports, the passengers waited for hours the entire night and after the long wait the flight was available today morning. Th flight was scheduled to fly to Delhi yesterday, May 25.

Yesterday evening, the SG 471 flight from New Delhi, bound for Patna, was diverted to Varanasi airport. The airline company cited bad weather conditions at Patna airport as the reason for the diversion. Consequently, the flight had to return from Patna to Delhi.

The scheduled departure of the flight from Patna airport on Thursday was set for 4.30 pm. However, the airline company notified the passengers of a four-hour delay, rescheduling the departure to 8.30 pm.

Consequently, the passengers arrived at Patna airport at 6.30 pm, but the flight did not arrive as expected. Finally, at 10.15 pm, the airlines informed the passengers that the flight would not be arriving in Patna that night and would instead be available on Friday morning.

(Note: This is a developing story and more details are awaited)

