Home

News

Vijay to become king, trends show Stalin out of power in Tamil Nadu

Vijay to become ‘king’, trends show Stalin ‘out’ of power in Tamil Nadu

TVK Election Result In Tamil Nadu: TVK has performed wonders in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Trends show actor Vijay's TVK as the largest party. Stalin's party appears to be losing power, with the AIADMK emerging as the second-largest party.

Vijay to become 'king', trends show Stalin 'out' of power in Tamil Nadu (FILE)

Vijay’s TVK leads: Votes are being counted for 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Trends have come in for more than 200 of the 234 seats. There has been a major reversal in the trends. After postal ballots, the counting of EVM votes is underway. In the trends, the DMK seems to be going out of power. At the same time, actor Vijay’s party has done wonders. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken the lead in more than 101 seats. At the same time, the AIADMK seems to be becoming the second largest party.

DMK becomes the third largest party in the trends

Meanwhile, the trends have already revealed a significant game changer in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections . Stalin’s party appears to be falling out of power. The DMK-Congress alliance has now become the third-largest party. With trends in over 200 seats, the DMK is leading in just 42. This is being considered a major setback for Stalin’s party.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

AIADMK also ahead

Additionally, the AIADMK has overtaken the DMK in the trends. The AIADMK is leading in 67 seats in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK has an alliance with the BJP. This suggests that the AIADMK is poised to become the second-largest party in Tamil Nadu.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Thalapathy Vijay hoisted flag

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has seen the biggest upset. Actor Thalapathy Vijay ‘s party is performing exceptionally well. His party, TVK, has been swept away by the storm. It’s a new party. Despite this, Vijay’s party is leading in 82 seats. This is the biggest upset for Tamil Nadu.

Vijay will become king

The trends have shifted the power dynamics in Tamil Nadu. Actor Vijay is now poised to become the king of Tamil Nadu. His party is leading in the trends. Consequently, he could form a government with the support of other parties. 118 seats are needed to form a government in Tamil Nadu. If the TVK and AIADMK are combined, they have surpassed the majority mark.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.