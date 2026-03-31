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Vijay Booked: Case filed against TVK chief for violating election rules day after entering polls

Vijay Booked: Case filed against TVK chief for violating election rules day after entering polls

A case was filed against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Vijay Booked: Case filed against TVK chief for violating election rules day after entering polls

Chennai: Ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, a case has been registered against actor and politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for alleged violations of election conduct rules. The case was filed at the Peravallur Police Station. A Flying Squad Officer filed a complaint against the actor-turned politician for several infractions during the public event.

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