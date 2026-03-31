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Vijay Booked: Case filed against TVK chief for violating election rules day after entering polls

A case was filed against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Published date india.com Published: March 31, 2026 10:39 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Vijay Booked: Case filed against TVK chief for violating election rules day after entering polls

Chennai: Ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, a case has been registered against actor and politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for alleged violations of election conduct rules. The case was filed at the Peravallur Police Station. A Flying Squad Officer filed a complaint against the actor-turned politician for several infractions during the public event.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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