New Delhi: Today, December 16, is observed every year as Vijay Diwas, to commemorate India’s victory in the gruesome Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the formation of Bangladesh. On the 49th anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday light up Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial. Also Read - 21 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bravehearts Who Won India The War in Summer of '99

Four victory mashaals (flaming torches) will be lit from the eternal flame and they will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, the defence ministry said in a statement. Also Read - 48th Anniversary: As the Nation Celebrates Vijay Diwas Today, PM Modi Salutes 1971 War Martyrs

The 1971 war lasted for nearly 13 days and ended on December 16 when Pakistan Army General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, with his troop of 93,000 soldiers, surrendered before the Indian Army and Mukti-Bahini leading to the separation of East Pakistan into the creation of a new state called Bangladesh. Also Read - Comedian Trevor Noah Apologises After Facing Backlash For Saying Indo-Pak War Will be Entertaining - Check Tweet

All India Radio has a special program scheduled at 9:15 PM today on FM Gold for listeners who wish to a little more about the day’s significance. The radio programme will also be available on ‘News on AIR Official’ YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, this year, India and Bangladesh have decided to resume trans-border railway connectivity between Haldibari in West Bengal and Chilahati located across the border in Nilphamari district after almost 55 years.

The move is aimed to boost not only India-Bangladesh ties but will also open up connectivity for New Delhi with the north-eastern part and other bordering countries while reducing emerging vulnerabilities, especially at a time when an aggressive China is making steady inroads in the region through its much-hyped Belt and Road Initiative.

India is also looking at fast-tracking the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India Nepal (BBIN) initiative which will further boost connectivity among the South Asian neighbours through rail and road.