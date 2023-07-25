Home

Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Kargil War

The Kargil Vijay Diwas which is celebrated each year on July 26, is dedicated to the war heroes who protected India’s borders from incursion when the Pakistani Army.

New Delhi: The Kargil War is one of the most shining chapters India’s modern military history. Each year on July 26—the day of the Kargil War victory, the entire nation pays homage to heroes of the Indian Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice by laying down their lives in service to India.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas which is celebrated each year on July 26, is dedicated to the war heroes who protected India’s borders from incursion when the Pakistani Army backed by tribal militia, attempted to invade the border district of Kargil in Ladakh (then part of Jammu and Kashmir) in 1999.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the 1999 Kargil War:

1. The Kargil War-Why it happened?

The Kargil War broke out between India and Pakistan on May 8, 1999 in Kargil district of Ladakh (then part of Jammu and Kashmir), when the Pakistani Army and Islamabad-sponsored tribal militia crossed into the Indian Territory via the Line of Control (LoC) during the winter of 1998.

The intruders had occupied fortified defences overlooking the national highway in Kargil’s Drass as well as the Batalik Sector in Ladakh which became the focal point of the war due to its strategic importance. It is believed by military experts that the Pakistani intruders intended to enter and invade the Kashmir valley region after seizing control of the key highway connecting the valley to Ladakh.

2. “Operation Vijay”

“Operation Vijay” was the code name given to the Indian military’s campaign to drive out the invaders and recapture the occupied Indian Territory in Kargil.

3. Kargil War Strategy

The Kargil War was fought in three phases

Identify the strategic positions captured by Pakistan and recapture these key areas. This also included freeing up the NH1-A so as to allow movement of military traffic on the route.

Identify areas in the region occupied by Pakistani intruders and drive them out. This involved ground battles between the Indian and Pakistani troops.

Maintain a firm military grip on the recaptured position so that the intruders would not attempt to seize them again.

4. Harsh terrain

The 1999 Kargil War was fought in the harsh environs of the mountainous Ladakh region. The Indian soldiers braved biting cold and battled their way through the unforgiving terrain to kick out the intruders who had occupied Indian Territory. The war was perhaps the most challenging in recent memory as it was fought at very high altitudes and amid mountainous terrain, some posts were located at a height of over 18,000 feet.

5. Casualties

As per official figures, around 500 Indian soldiers laid down their lives while at least 1,000 Pakistani troops were also killed.

6. Armaments used in Kargil war

The Indian Army employed heavy artillery, air power as well as major infantry operations during the Kargil War.

In a first, the Indian side used the Bofors FH-77B howitzers to shoot down enemy positions nested at top of the mountains. As per reports, as many as 5,000 artillery shells, rockets, and bombs were fired from 300 guns and mortars by the Indian forces at enemy positions. Additionally, around 250,000 shells and rockets were also fired.

Israel provided their Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to India during the conflict.

7. IAF role

The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a key role in ensuring the nation’s victory in the war. The IAF bombed key enemy positions and provided aerial support to the infantry. The IAF also destroyed strategic positions occupied by the enemy with its targeted airstrikes.

8. Live on TV

Kargil War was the first ever war to be broadcasted live on TV channels in India. The live coverage provided citizens with live updates from ground zero.

9. Areas recaptured by India

The Indian Army recaptured strategic areas including Tiger Hill, Point 4875 and Tololing, among others during its successful military campaign. The war was first major conflict between India and Pakistan after the 1971 War which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh from West Pakistan.

10. Military Honours Awarded

Bravehearts of the Indian Army who displayed unparalleled valour during the Kargil War were honoured by the Indian government and conferred with gallantry awards. Captain Vikram Batra of the IAF who laid down his life for the nation, was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra—the highest gallantry award in India—along with Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey (posthumously), Rifleman Sanjay Kumar and Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav. 11 Maha Vir Chakras were also awarded.

