New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel and firecracker traders held a protest on Sunday against the Delhi government's move to ban all fireworks including green crackers from November 7-30 and demanded compensation for causing loss to the businessmen.

Vijay Goel questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for imposing a ban on bursting green crackers in the national capital and said the government's decision has put the livelihood of many businessmen at stake.

Vijay Goel said that if the government had to impose the ban, then why did it issue the license to firecracker sellers for sale of green crackers two months earlier.

“Now these businessmen have already bought the green crackers and don’t know where to sell these crackers. We demand that the state government must compensate these traders,” the BJP leader said.

DK Jain, president of temporary firework traders association Jama Masjid, said that either the government should compensate businessmen or buy all the green crackers from them.

Dewraj Baweja, president pf Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, reiterated the same and demanded compensation.

(With ANI inputs)