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TVK misses majority mark in TN: Whats next for Vijay as govt formation talks intensify behind the scenes

TVK misses majority mark in TN: What’s next for Vijay as govt formation talks intensify behind the scenes

Thalapathy Vijay has already started making his moves to form a TVK government. Negotiations are underway with the Congress and AIADMK for support to form a TVK government.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, shows an election certificate outside a centre as he leads in vote counting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai (PTI)

Following the surprising results in Tamil Nadu, now, efforts are underway to form a government. Interestingly, no single party secured a majority in the Tamil Nadu election results but actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s party has emerged as the largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly and is ready to form a government.

However, TVK is stuck in the numbers game and a coalition government is the only option in Tamil Nadu. In light of this situation, Thalapathy Vijay has made a double move. The reality is that TVK has the upper hand.

Tamil Nadu is about to experience something it hasn’t seen in decades. Yes, a coalition government. Actor Vijay’s party, TVK, is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for the first time. In his first attempt, Vijay made his presence felt. His storm was so powerful that the DMK and AIADMK were at a loss for what kind of political storm had struck. By the time they realized it, TVK had already reached its century mark.

TVK doesn’t have a majority, yet can form government

Tamil film superstar Vijay’s party, TVK, won 108 seats in the elections. It far outstripped the ruling DMK, which came in second with 59 seats. However, TVK fell short of a majority in the 234-member assembly. The required majority is 118 seats. TVK is 10 seats short. Therefore, Vijay is now busy figuring out a way to secure 10 seats and form a government. Currently, TVK has the upper hand. Sources suggest that both Congress and AIADMK may support actor Vijay. TVK is in talks with both.

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Congress and AIADMK leaders both parties said on Tuesday that Thalapathy Vijay had approached their parties for support in forming a government. Congress has already hinted that it may help TVK form a government. Earlier on Tuesday morning, Vijay visited his party office and held a meeting with newly elected MLAs. Since then, plans for an alliance have been underway.

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Both Congress and AIADMK are options

Indian Express sources reported that under a proposed arrangement, if the two parties decide to form an alliance, the Congress could be given two cabinet positions in a TVK-led government. Congress has won five seats. This arrangement would also require the support of other smaller parties to ensure the bloc has a majority in the Assembly. However, sources later revealed that due to the reluctance of several smaller parties, the TVK is now considering an alliance with the AIADMK. It is important to note that the AIADMK has 47 seats.

Congress ready to support?

By evening, Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal said the state Congress unit had been directed to make a final decision on Vijay’s request for support. Venugopal, after a meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, said that TVK President Thalapathy Vijay had sought the Indian National Congress’s support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. Congress has asked state Congress leaders to make a decision. Meanwhile, Lima Rose Martin, wife of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin, said talks were underway between Vijay’s party and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

ALSO READ | Will Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what BJP has offered

Alliance talks have begun

Meanwhile, TVK sources confirmed that preliminary talks have begun. TVK says Congress has responded positively to the alliance. The stance of the CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML is still unclear. According to sources, TVK plans to allocate four to six ministerial positions to the party with which it forms an alliance. This has two main objectives: first, to garner the necessary numbers to form a government, and second, to compensate for its lack of experience in governance.

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