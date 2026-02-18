Home

News

Vijay Mallya breaks silence on his India return, tells Bombay HC, all orders would be…

Vijay Mallya breaks silence on his India return, tells Bombay HC, ‘all orders would be…’

Vijay Mallya case: Vijay Mallya's counsel gave a statement with regard to his India visit to the Bombay High Court.

Image: AP

Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court had earlier reprimanded the Indian fugitive businessman, Vijay Mallya and stated that the court will hear its petition only if he returns to India. Now, Vijay Mallya’s statement has come on the matter. He said that it’s not possible for him to give a definite time as to when he’ll be returning to India. The reason for the same, according to Mallya’s counsel, was the revocation of his passport, along with not having the required permissions to leave the United Kingdom.

Vijay Mallya’s statement to the Bombay High Court

The official statement of Vijay Mallya was presented by his counsel, Amit Desai. It read, “Mallya is not permitted to leave or attempt to leave England and Wales or apply for or be in possession of any international travel document. In any event, the petitioner is unable to precisely state when he will return to India,” as reported by PTI.

It further stated, “If he were to appear in India, then all these proceedings would be rendered irrelevant as the statute says that once the offender appears in the concerned court of law, then all these orders would be set aside.”

Also Read: ‘You have to come back’: Big setback for Vijay Mallya as Bombay high court refuses to hear his plea

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Background of Vijay Mallya’s statement

The fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya gave this statement after the Bombay High Court had earlier reprimanded him. The bench headed by the Chief Justice Chandrashekhar had told Mallya that his petition would be heard only on the grounds of returning to India.

Mallya had filed a petition in the court, which challenged the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the declaration of his fugitiveness.

Also Read: Priya Sachdev moves Delhi HC, files Rs 20 crore defamation case against Sanjay Kapur’s sister, alleges…

Vijay Mallya left India in 2016

The fugitive businessman left India in the year 2016 after being found guilty on the grounds of massive fraud and money laundering. The amount of the fraud amounted to several thousand crores. In 2019, Mallya was declared a fugitive economic offender. He was called so by a special court, which conducted the hearing under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.