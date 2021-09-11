New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls. It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December next year. Rupani, 65, was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM – in December 2017.Also Read - Vijay Rupani Resigns: Who Will be Next Gujarat CM? Check List of Probable Names Here

I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter. "I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," Rupani said.

Interestingly, Rupani is not the first to resign from chief ministerial post and in recent months, three CMs from two BJP-led states also did so, causing a major political crisis in the party and respective states. Let's take a look.:

1. BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on July 26, the day his government completed two years in office. A day later, the party elected Basavaraj S Bommai as his replacement. BJP observer for Karnataka and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement. The 61-year-old leader is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai.

2. Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on 9th March, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him. Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan upon his arrival from Delhi after meeting the central BJP leadership. Rawat was about to complete complete four years in office on March 17. He had became the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 18, 2017 when the BJP stormed to power, winning 57 of the state’s 70 Assembly seats.

3. Tirath Singh Rawat

After Trivendra Singh Rawat’s resignation, Tirath Singh Rawat was elected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. However, barely four months after taking charge as the head of the state, Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation from the post on July 2. In a surprise move, he reached the Governor House around 11 pm and submitted his resignation papers. Rawat’s sudden but expected move pushed the state into a major political crisis deeper than the one it witnessed just months ago.

Later, Pushkar Singh Dhami was announced to be the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and is currently serving the post. It should also be noted here that no chief minister, except the late ND Tiwari of the Congress, has completed his or her five-year term as the Chief Minister of the young hill state Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000.